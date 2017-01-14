close
The Rae Bareli-born cricketer has been a crucial member of the Parthiv Patel-led Gujarat side in their Ranji winning campaign.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, January 14, 2017 - 17:40
SHOCKING VIDEO: RP Singh snatches fan’s cell phone, throws it on the ground
Courtesy: Youtube (Screengrab)

New Delhi: Rudra Pratap Singh, aka RP Singh, has emerged as probably the ultimate bad boy of Indian cricket.

While his state side Gujarat is basking in the glory after winning the first ever Ranji Trophy title on Saturday, the 31-year-old pacer found the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

A video emerged today in which the left-arm fast-medium pacer was seen snatching a phone from one of the fans, and throwing it away without a care.

The video came online on Friday, on the penultimate day of the 2016-17 Ranji Trophy final at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.

Here's the video:

A day earlier, on the third day of the match, RP Singh reportedly shown the middle finger at the fans.

In the final against defending champions Mumbai, he took two wickets each in each innings, as Gujarat won the match by five wickets.

He has played 14 Tests, 58 ODIs and 10 T20Is, taking 40, 69 and 15 wickets each.

He last played for India in an ODI match against England at Cardiff in September 16, 2011.

