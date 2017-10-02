close
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, October 2, 2017 - 10:48
Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant to lead India A against New Zealand A in one-dayers
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: Shreyas Iyer will lead the India A team in the first three One-Day games against New Zealand 'A' before captaining the Board President's XI in the two warm-up matches against New Zealand.

Ahead of the upcoming New Zealand series, BCCI on Monday announced two separate India 'A' teams for the five One-day games at Vizag against New Zealand 'A' and also named a Board President's XI which will play two warm-up games.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named the teams for India 'A' and Board President's XI. The India 'A' side will play five One-Day games at Vizag against New Zealand 'A' after the completion of the ongoing four-day game," a BCCI release said.

"The Board President's XI will play two warm-up matches in Mumbai against New Zealand ahead of their ODI series."

The first One-Day game between India 'A' and New Zealand 'A' at Vizag starts on October 6.

The first warm-up game between Board President's XI and New Zealand will be held on October 17th at Mumbai.

The opening match of the ODI series between India and New Zealand starts at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on October 22.

Squads:

India 'A' team for first three One-day games: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Deepak Hooda, Shubman Gill, Shreevats Goswami (wk), Shahbaz Nadeem, Karn Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammed Siraj, Basil Thampi.

India 'A' team for last two One-day games: AR Easwaran, Prashant Chopra, Ankit Bawne, Shubman Gill, Baba Aparajith, Rishabh Pant (Captain & wk), Shahbaz Nadeem, Karn Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammed Siraj, Basil Thampi.

Board President XI team: Prithvi Shaw, Shivam Chaudhary, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Karun Nair, Gurkeerat Mann, Milind Kumar, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shahbaz Nadeem, Deepak Chahar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Avesh Khan.

TAGS

Rishabh PantShreyas IyerIndia A vs New Zealand ABoard President's XIBCCIcricket news

