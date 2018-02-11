Shubman Gill hits ton as Punjab beat Karnataka in Vijay Hazare Trophy thriller

Alur: A superb ton by Test batsman K L Rahul (107) went in vain as Karnataka went down by four runs to Punjab on Sunday in the Vijay Hazare Trophy Group 'A' league here.

Punjab, riding on under-19 World Cup star Shubman Gill's brilliant unbeaten knock of 123, made 269 for 3 in 42 overs in a game reduced after a delayed start owing to a wet outfield.

The right-hander hit eight fours and six sixes in his 122-ball innings and put on 125 runs for the second wicket with Mandeep Singh (64).

In reply, the home side looked in control as long the stylish Rahul was at the crease.

He was also involved in a 100-run partnership with Pavan Deshpande (53).

However, the exit of Deshpande pegged Karnataka back.

Rahul fell with 21 runs to go and skipper Vinay Kumar's 26 couldn't take the team over the line.

Karnataka continue to top the table with 10 points from four games, while Railways, Punjab, Odisha and Baroda have eight points each.

Railways, Odisha and Baroda have played three games while Karnataka and Punjab have played four matches each.

In other matches, Odisha thrashed Assam by nine wickets as Rajesh Dhuper (70 not out) and skipper Govinda Poddar (50 not out) reached the target of 137 in 25.4 overs and Railways posted a 51-run win thanks to a solid batting effort by the top-order.