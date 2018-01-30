Shubman Gill: India's new cricket hero from Firozpur wants to play all formats

Registering their biggest win over Pakistan in age-group cricket, India on Tuesday entered the final of the ICC U-19 World Cup for a record sixth time and will now take on Australia in the title clash.

The Prithvi Shaw-led India bowled out Pakistan for a mere 69 runs after scoring 272/9. While Ishan Porel starred with the ball taking 4/17, Shubman Gill won the Man-of-the-Match award for his 94-ball 102 not out after India batted first at Christchurch.

India have previously won the tournament under Mohammed Kaif in 2000, Virat Kohli in 2008 and Unmukt Chand in 2012. India lost the final on two occasions in 2006 under Cheteshwar Pujara and 2016 under Ishan Kishan.

Before the semifinal on Tuesday, Gill's batting potential was honoured at the Indian Premier League auction over the last weekend, where the young batsman bagged a Rs 1.8 crore pay-packet from Kolkata Knight Riders.

But the man from Firozpur in Punjab doesn't want to restrict himself to the limited-overs formats.

"I would like to play all three formats as adaptability is the key," Gill said after the match. "I rate this innings very highly as it was against Pakistan. The pitch was on the slower side and it was not easy for strokeplay. I am happy to have got the Man-of-the-Match award."

With the pitch on the slower side, Gill got enough time to play the pull shot both in front and square of the wicket off pacers Arshad Iqbal, Shaheen Afridi and Musa Khan. There were flowing on-drives and the cheeky ramp shot as he worked on the extra bounce. He also played a slog sweep off left-arm spinner Mohammed Taha.

Skipper Shaw, who scored 41 opening the innings, was all praise for the all-round show of his team.

"It was an outstanding performance from the bowlers as well as the batsmen. I am very satisfied with the performance. I am expecting an exciting contest against Australia in the final and would also like to thank the crowd for their support," Shaw, who comes from Mumbai, said.

(With PTI inputs)