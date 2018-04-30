Siddarth Kaul wears Purple Cap first time on IPL 2018 Matchday 23, Ambati Rayudu retains Orange Cap

Chennai batsman Ambati Rayudu retained his Orange Cap on Matchday 23 of IPL 2018 on Sunday. However, the Purple Cap found a new owner in Hyderabad's Siddarth Kaul who took 2/23 against Rajasthan to take his tally to 11 wickets in eight matches and go past Delhi's Trent Boult on account of a better economy rate.

Hyderabad's Kane Williamson and Bangalore's Virat Kohli threatened to overtake Rayudu's tally of 329 runs in seven matches but they eventually fell short. Williamson took his tally to 322 runs in eight matches after scoring 63 against Rajasthan in the first match of the day.

Kohli, meanwhile, took his tally to 317 in seven matches after scoring 68 not out against Kolkata in the second match of the day.

Talking about the first match of the day, Hyderabad once again proved their bowling prowess as they beat Rajasthan by 11 runs to go top of the 2018 IPL standings.

Coming into the match having successfully defended 132 and 118 in their previous two matches, the Hyderabad bowlers once again came into their own and restricted the hosts - in pursuit of 152 - to 140/6 in 20 overs to claim the contest and top spot on the table.

Rajasthan captain Ajinkya Rahane did his best with a 53-ball 65* but couldn't take his team over the line for a fourth defeat in seven matches. Fast bowler Kaul was the most successful bowler for Hyderabad with figures of 2/23. Rashid Khan, Yusuf Pathan, Basil Thampi and Sandeep Sharma took one wicket each.

Later in the second match, Kolkata chased down 176 to beat hosts Bangalore and register their fourth win in eight matches.