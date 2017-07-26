SL vs IND, 1st Test: Cheteshwar Pujara compounds Sri Lankan woes with classic hundred at Galle

New Delhi: Visiting India took complete control on Day 1 of the first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle on Wednesday as Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara scored contrasting hundreds.

Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first, but lost opener Abhinav Mukund early, in the 8th over. But the coming together of Dhawan and Pujara spelled doom for the host as Indian duo put up a 253-run stand for the second-wicket partnership.

Dhawan, who was making a Test comeback, played an attacking knock. His score of 190 runs came off 168 balls, which included 31 fours. His fifth Test hundred came in the 35th over, with a four off the bowling off Dilruwan Perera. Interestingly, he scored his last Test hundred in the same venue. This is his first Test since the Kolkata Test against New Zealand in October 2016.

In contrast, a sense of calm prevailed at the other end with Pujara playing his typical Test knock. The 29-year-old reached his 12th hundred in the 66th over, with a couple off the bowling of Lahiru Kumara.

At the time of filing the report, India were 350/3 after 77 overs' play with Pujara unbeaten on 120 (210). Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane was giving him good company, and was at 19 off 53.