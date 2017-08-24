close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

SL vs IND, 2nd ODI: Injury scare as heavily-strapped Hardik Pandya fails to complete spell — WATCH

Indian cricket team received a mighty scare when Hardik Pandya helped himself off the field on Thursday during the second ODI match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele. (LIVE SCORECARD || FULL COVERAGE)

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 17:03
SL vs IND, 2nd ODI: Injury scare as heavily-strapped Hardik Pandya fails to complete spell — WATCH
Courtesy: Screengrab (Twitter)

New Delhi: Indian cricket team received a mighty scare when Hardik Pandya helped himself off the field on Thursday during the second ODI match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele. (LIVE SCORECARD || FULL COVERAGE)

Pandya, who took the wicket of Lankan skipper Upul Tharanga earlier, failed to complete his sixth over. Heavily strapped, he pulled up in his run up for the third delivery. He walked off of the field, even as Kedar Jadhav finished the over. Here's the video:

The 23-year-old has continued to produce brilliant performances with both bat and ball. In the recently concluded three-match Test series, which India won 3-0, Pandya impressed everyone with his attacking cricket.

He hit a fifty in his debut match, then went onto hit a blistering hundred in only the third match. In three Test matches, he now has 178 runs at an average of 59.33. In these many matches, he also took four wickets.

In limited overs too, he has been phenomenal for India. He has 289 runs and 20 wickets in 19 ODIs. In as many T20Is, he has scored 100 runs and took 15 wickets.

TAGS

Hardik PandyaIndia vs Sri LankaPandya injurycricket videocricket news

From Zee News

Hugh Jackman meets Roger Federer, Twitter has a meltdown
Tennis

Hugh Jackman meets Roger Federer, Twitter has a meltdown

Faf du Plessis to lead World XI in three-match T20I series against Pakistan
cricket

Faf du Plessis to lead World XI in three-match T20I series...

Serena Williams to deliver any moment, flaunts baby bump in latest pictures
Tennis

Serena Williams to deliver any moment, flaunts baby bump in...

WATCH: WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar suffers back-to-back powerslams from Braun Strowman
Other Sports

WATCH: WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar suffers back-to-...

English Premier League 2017-18: Team profile of Stoke City
Football

English Premier League 2017-18: Team profile of Stoke City

English Premier League 2017-18: Team profile of Southampton
Football

English Premier League 2017-18: Team profile of Southampton

WATCH: MS Dhoni fumbles, then dislodges bails to equal &#039;record&#039; number of stumpings in ODIs
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

WATCH: MS Dhoni fumbles, then dislodges bails to equal...

English Premier League 2017-18: Team profile of Swansea City
Football

English Premier League 2017-18: Team profile of Swansea Cit...

English Premier League 2017-18: Team profile of Newcastle United
Football

English Premier League 2017-18: Team profile of Newcastle U...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video