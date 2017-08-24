SL vs IND, 2nd ODI: Injury scare as heavily-strapped Hardik Pandya fails to complete spell — WATCH

New Delhi: Indian cricket team received a mighty scare when Hardik Pandya helped himself off the field on Thursday during the second ODI match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele. (LIVE SCORECARD || FULL COVERAGE)

Pandya, who took the wicket of Lankan skipper Upul Tharanga earlier, failed to complete his sixth over. Heavily strapped, he pulled up in his run up for the third delivery. He walked off of the field, even as Kedar Jadhav finished the over. Here's the video:

The 23-year-old has continued to produce brilliant performances with both bat and ball. In the recently concluded three-match Test series, which India won 3-0, Pandya impressed everyone with his attacking cricket.

He hit a fifty in his debut match, then went onto hit a blistering hundred in only the third match. In three Test matches, he now has 178 runs at an average of 59.33. In these many matches, he also took four wickets.

In limited overs too, he has been phenomenal for India. He has 289 runs and 20 wickets in 19 ODIs. In as many T20Is, he has scored 100 runs and took 15 wickets.