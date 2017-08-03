SL vs IND, 2nd Test: KL Rahul becomes first Indian opener to register six consecutive fifty-plus scores in Tests

New Delhi: Opener KL Rahul marked an impressive return to cricketing action when he notched up his eighth Test fifty during India's second Test match against Sri Lanka, at Colombo, today. What is even more commendable about the half century is that, his name now stands alongside Rahul Dravid and Gundappa Viswanath for most consecutive fifty-plus scores in Tests among Indian batsmen. ( SL vs IND, 2nd Test: LIVE BLOG )

Rahul remained out of the gentlemen's game for over three long months owing to a shoulder injury he picked up during the India-Australia series, back in March. He missed out on the tenth season of Indian Premier League and then failed to make to England for India's campaign in the ICC Champions Trophy and even the West Indies tour. However, good news befell the Indian fans when he was declared fit and was drafted into the team for the Sri Lankan tour.

He scored a brisk fifty in the preparatory match against Sri Lanka's Board President XI and was all set for the Galle test, but the Karnatak-based cricketer couldn't make it for the first Test as viral fever struck him and thus his wait to once again to don the Indian jersey continued.

Finally, during the later stages of Galle Test, BCCI took to twitter to announce his fitness and thus Virat Kohli who seemed rather confident about the opener, included him into the playiong XI for the Colombo Test at SSC ground.

With Virat opting to bat first, Rahul stepped in early into the day alongside Shikhar Dhawan and both took India to a fiery start before the latter was trapped between the legs by Dilruwan Perera. He then continued alongside Cheteshwar Pujara, who is playing his 50th Test today to stitch an important 66-run stand and also took India past the 100 run mark ahead of lunch.

Enroute to India's 101 for the loss of one wicket, Rahul notched up his eighth Test fifty, thus thumping back his dominance in the longer format of the game. This was also his sixth consecutive Test fifty with the last five scores standing as – 51 n.o, 60, 67, 51, 90. With this, the 25-year-old finds his name alongside former Indian batsman Gundappa Viswanath and Rahul Dravid. Vishwanath had achieved his feat back in 1978 and Rahul Dravid in 1998. Adding onto it, Rahul becomes the first Indian opener to score six consecutive fifty-plus scores in Test cricket.

India look well ahead into the match. Just one wicket down and the two are looking absolutely confident, displaying immense composure.