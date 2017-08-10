SL vs IND, 3rd Test: Sri Lanka call up pacers Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Gamage

New Delhi: In a bid to salvage some pride, hosts Sri Lanka on Thursday called up pacers Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Gamage for the third and final Test against India, starting in Pallekele on August 12.

The dou replaced spinner Rangana Herath and pacer Nuwan Pradeep. Chameera, who last played a Test match against New Zealand last december, has 22 wickets from six matches. The 25-year-old right-arm pacer's career has been blighted by injuries.

Gamage, 25, is yet to play a Test, but has played five ODIs for Lanka. The right-arm medium pacer had featured in the two-day practice game against India in Colombo before the start of this three Test series.

With their arrival, Lanka will now have four quick bowlers in their squad for the Pallekele Test, including Lahiru Kumara and Vishwa Fernando.

Sri Lanka also dropped batsman Danushka Gunathilaka.

India won the first two Test matches to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Meanwhile, India have drafted left-arm spinner Axar Patel as a possible replacement for all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in the Indian team.

Shortly after bowling India to a comprehensive victory in the Colombo Test, Jadeja was suspended for the third match having accumulated six demerit points inside a 24-month period.

During Sri Lanka`s second innings, Jadeja fielded a ball off his own bowling and threw it at batsman Malinda Pushpakumara "in a dangerous manner", according to the on-field umpires.

SL Squad: Dinesh Chandimal (c), Upul Tharanga, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjay de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dilruwan Perera, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Gamage, Lakshan Sandakan, Malinda Pushpakumara.