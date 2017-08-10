 
close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

SL vs IND, 3rd Test: Sri Lanka call up pacers Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Gamage

Meanwhile, India have drafted left-arm spinner Axar Patel as a possible replacement for all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in the Indian team.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 10, 2017 - 23:02
SL vs IND, 3rd Test: Sri Lanka call up pacers Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Gamage
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: In a bid to salvage some pride, hosts Sri Lanka on Thursday called up pacers Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Gamage for the third and final Test against India, starting in Pallekele on August 12.

The dou replaced spinner Rangana Herath and pacer Nuwan Pradeep. Chameera, who last played a Test match against New Zealand last december, has 22 wickets from six matches. The 25-year-old right-arm pacer's career has been blighted by injuries.

Gamage, 25, is yet to play a Test, but has played five ODIs for Lanka. The right-arm medium pacer had featured in the two-day practice game against India in Colombo before the start of this three Test series.

With their arrival, Lanka will now have four quick bowlers in their squad for the Pallekele Test, including Lahiru Kumara and Vishwa Fernando.

Sri Lanka also dropped batsman Danushka Gunathilaka.

India won the first two Test matches to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Meanwhile, India have drafted left-arm spinner Axar Patel as a possible replacement for all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in the Indian team.

Shortly after bowling India to a comprehensive victory in the Colombo Test, Jadeja was suspended for the third match having accumulated six demerit points inside a 24-month period.

During Sri Lanka`s second innings, Jadeja fielded a ball off his own bowling and threw it at batsman Malinda Pushpakumara "in a dangerous manner", according to the on-field umpires.

SL Squad: Dinesh Chandimal (c), Upul Tharanga, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjay de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dilruwan Perera, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Gamage, Lakshan Sandakan, Malinda Pushpakumara.

TAGS

India vs Sri LankaDushmantha ChameeraLahiru Gamagecricket news

From Zee News

PKL 2017: Jaipur Pink Panthers, Tamil Thalaivas register fighting wins on Day 12
Pro Kabaddi League 2017Other Sports

PKL 2017: Jaipur Pink Panthers, Tamil Thalaivas register fi...

Confusion reigns over Neymar&#039;s PSG debut as new Ligue 1 season chugs along
Football

Confusion reigns over Neymar's PSG debut as new Ligue...

Mark Stoneman gets England call up for West Indies series; Keaton Jennings dropped
cricket

Mark Stoneman gets England call up for West Indies series;...

IOC monitoring North Korea crisis, claims 2018 Winter Games &#039;on track&#039;
Other Sports

IOC monitoring North Korea crisis, claims 2018 Winter Games...

Borussia Dortmund suspend Ousmane Dembele after missed training, Barcelona offer rejected
Football

Borussia Dortmund suspend Ousmane Dembele after missed trai...

Madan Lal slams BCCI&#039;s decision to pay cash rewards to selectors
cricket

Madan Lal slams BCCI's decision to pay cash rewards to...

India face Mauritius in Tri-nation Series on August 19
Football

India face Mauritius in Tri-nation Series on August 19

Abhinav Mukund&#039;s powerful message on &#039;colour discrimination&#039; gets Virat Kohli&#039;s support
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Abhinav Mukund's powerful message on 'colour disc...

No immediate relief for S Sreesanth; BCCI set to appeal against Kerala High Court&#039;s order to lift life ban on tainted bowler
cricket

No immediate relief for S Sreesanth; BCCI set to appeal aga...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video