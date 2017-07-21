close
SL vs IND: Ailing Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal to miss out on Galle test

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 21, 2017 - 15:40
SL vs IND: Ailing Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal to miss out on Galle test
Reuters

New Delhi: Just a week ahead of Sri Lanka's three-match Test series against India, the hosts faced a severe blow with the announcement that skipper Dinesh Chandimal will be missing out on the first Test match scheduled to start on July 26, at Galle.

It was only earlier this month that Chandimal was announced as the new captain of the Asian nation after former skipper Angelo Mathews stepped down following the team's first ODI series defeat to Zimbabwe. The 27-year-old then, successfully led his side to a comprehensive four-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the one-off Test, at Colombo.

"Chandimal was down with flu and was taken to the hospital this morning," a Sri Lanka Cricket spokesman told Reuters.

"We were actually only told late last night - the blood test came a bit late. He`s got pneumonia," Asanka Gurusinha, Sri Lanka`s cricket manager, was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"He was admitted to hospital this morning at 9 AM (local time), and he`s definitely out of the first test," he added, "“He was going to come today but we instructed him not to. A couple of days, and he will be fine, he will be up and running."

With Chandimal missing out, veteran spinner Rangana Herath might get the opportunity to lead his side although Upul Tharang was been named as the skipper for the one-off Test against Zimbabwe. Herath had previously led the Islanders in a Test series against Zimbabwe last year, after both Mathews and Chandimal were out with injuries. The visitors had won 2-0 with Herath adjourned as the Man of the Match. He once again returned as a captain in a Test series against Bangladesh, earlier this year.

The first of the three tests against Virat Kohli-led side starts on Wednesday at Galle.

TAGS

Dinesh ChandimalAngelo MathewsRangana HerathGalle TestSri Lanka vs IndiaSL vs INDUpul Tharangacricket news

