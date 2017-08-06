SL vs IND: Captain Virat Kohli heaps praise on 'precious' Ravindra Jadeja for giving 'great balance' to Indian team

New Delhi: Virat Kohli on Sunday heaped praise on Ravindra Jadeja after the all-rounder helped India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs in the second Test of the three-match series in Colombo. The win helped India retain the series, which they won in 2015.

Jadeja scored an unbeaten 70 off 85 balls in the first innings then took a five-wicket haul in Sri Lanka's second innings. He won the man of the match award.

"Guys who have both abilities are very rare to find. That's where we think they're very precious, especially in the longer format because they provide you with great balance," Kohli said.

"Jadeja can give you a very quick 60-70 anywhere at any stage of the game, it can really turn the game. Remember Lord's, remember Dharamsala against Australia, those are very important innings, the 90 against England in Mohali."

Kohli said Jadeja brings great value to the side in all departments of the game.

Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council (ICC) slapped the all-rounder with a one-match ban.

Jadeja was found guilty of dangerous play after he threw ball at opener Dimuth Karunaratne off his own bowling when the batsman was inside the crease.

The ball narrowly missed him in a manner which the on- field umpires determined as "dangerous", the ICC said in a release.