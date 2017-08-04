SL vs IND: Cheteshwar Pujara becomes first Indian batsman to score three consecutive Test centuries in Sri Lanka

New Delhi: Cheteshwar Pujara, on Thursday became the only Indian batsman to score three consecutive Test centuries on Sri Lankan soil when he notched up his 13th Test ton during Day 1 of the second Test against Sri Lanka, at Colombo. ( SL vs IND: 2nd Test, Day 2 – LIVE BLOG )

Team India were in complete control when they headed in for the Day 1 play against the jaded Sri Lankan side, who looked to draw inspiration with the return of Dinesh Chamdimal. But all just didn't work their way. Opener Shikhar Dhawan (35) and comeback man KL Rahul (57) took the visitors off to a fiery start before the former got trapped between the legs by Dilruwan Perera. Rahul continued alongside Pujara, who stepped into his 50th Test match. Starting slow and then being steady, Rahul smashed his eighth Test fifty. But a run-out mishap sent the right-handed opener back to the pavilion. Kohli too departed shortly scoring just 13 runs. Things were then left upto Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane who both notched up their centuries as India closed the final session of Day 1 at a commendable 344 at the loss of three wickets.

The Saurashtrian batsman had a delightful first day of his 50th Test. Earlier into the day, he inked his name alongside Rahul Dravid to become the second fastest Indian batsman to amass 4000 Test runs.

Later in the third session, the 29-year-old notched up his 13th Test century, thus becoming the seventh Indian batsman to score a hundred in 50th Test. Polly Umrigar, Sunil Gavaskar, Gundappa Vishwanath, Kapil Dev, VVS Laxman and his very own teammate Virat Kohli – are some of the others on the list.

With his phenomenal and unbeaten 128 on Day 1, laced with 11 boundaries and just a single six, Pujara became the only Indian to score three consecutive Test tons on Sri Lankan soil. Earlier in the first Test at Galle, the right-handed batsman had notched up 153. And prior to that, he had struck an unbeaten 145 on the very same ground, back in 2015, which was more of a comeback Test for him.

His name now stands alongside Virender Sehwag, who too had three Test centuries, although they weren't consecutive. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar is the only batsman to score most number of centuries in Sri Lanka. He has five such to his name.