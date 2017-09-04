close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

SL vs IND: Dasun Shanaka, Jeffrey Vandersay named in Sri Lanka squad for one-off T20 against India

Upul Tharanga remains the captain for the Islanders despite his poor performance with the bat and leading his side to a 5-0 whitewash in the ODI series. In fact, he will lead the hosts for the first time in the shortest format of the game after Angelo Mathews resigned from the role in July.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, September 4, 2017 - 22:45
SL vs IND: Dasun Shanaka, Jeffrey Vandersay named in Sri Lanka squad for one-off T20 against India
Reuters

New Delhi: After a humiliating Test and ODI series against Team India, Sri Lanka are all geared to get the last one right when they take on Virat Kohli's army in the one-off T20I encounter at Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the Sri Lanka Cricket board announced their team for the one-off battle as all-rounder Dasun Shanaka and leg-spinner Jeffrey Vandersay mark a return back to the squad.

Upul Tharanga remains the captain for the Islanders despite his poor performance with the bat and leading his side to a 5-0 whitewash in the ODI series. "There is no reason to give up captaincy. The next selectors' committee will decide how we will move forward. We didn't play well. And in the last two years we have not played well. So, only this set of players can come out of this phase. But we need to plan better and we need to identify what are the areas we can improve on," said Tharanga. In fact, he will lead the hosts for the first time in the shortest format of the game after Angelo Mathews resigned from the role in July.

Fans would, of course, want to see their home side win at least one match in the series. Team India had registered a historic 3-0 clean sweep, as they became the first Indian side to record an overseas victory in a series of three or four matches. In the ODI, Sri Lanka resolved to their dismal cricketing performance as the Men in Blue became the first visiting side to whitewash the beleaguered home team. And now with new names in, the team would hope to get a tick in that last final box on the list. In fact, they had defeated South Africa and Australia in an away encounter earlier this year.

Sri Lanka squad: Upul Tharanga (captain), Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Dilshan Munaweera, Dasun Shanaka, Milinda Siriwardana, Wanidu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Isuru Udana, Seekkuge Prasanna, Thisara Perera, Lasith Malinga, Suranga Lakmal and Vikum Sanjaya.

TAGS

India vs Sri LankaInd Vs SLUpul TharangaAngelo Mathewscricket news

From Zee News

WTA Rankings: Wimbledon Champion Garbiñe Muguruza ahead of Karolina Pliskova, Elina Svitolina in race to World No. 1
Tennis

WTA Rankings: Wimbledon Champion Garbiñe Muguruza ahead of...

I expected a larger figure after 10 years of success, says Lalit Modi after Star India&#039;s Rs 16347.5 crore bid for IPL media rights
cricket

I expected a larger figure after 10 years of success, says...

Gautam Gambhir expresses distress over Farrukhabad incident, says &#039;someone suffocated humanity&#039;
cricket

Gautam Gambhir expresses distress over Farrukhabad incident...

Watch: Kavita Devi stuns WWE fans with her ring attire as salwar kameez
Other Sports

Watch: Kavita Devi stuns WWE fans with her ring attire as s...

Athletes are country&#039;s first citizens, will serve them 24×7: Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore
Other Sports

Athletes are country's first citizens, will serve them...

Watch: Kieron Pollard bowls deliberate no ball to deny Evin Lewis a hundred in CPL 2017
cricket

Watch: Kieron Pollard bowls deliberate no ball to deny Evin...

IPL media rights auction: Redefines cricketing standards but nowhere near EPL, NFL or NBA
cricket

IPL media rights auction: Redefines cricketing standards bu...

Now watch &#039;Sooryavansham&#039; all day! Twitter reacts as Star India bags IPL media rights
cricket

Now watch 'Sooryavansham' all day! Twitter reacts...

Virat Kohli equals Sachin Tendulkar&#039;s record in ICC ODI rankings
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Virat Kohli equals Sachin Tendulkar's record in ICC OD...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video