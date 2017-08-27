SL vs IND: Dinesh Chandimal out of India series with hairline fracture in right thumb

close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 27, 2017 - 23:53
New Delhi: Adding to their woes, yet another big blow for Team Sri Lanka in the ongoing ODI series as Dinesh Chandimal has been ruled out of the remainder of the series with a hairline fracture on his thumb, which he picked up during the third ODI game against India at Pallekele, today.

In occurred in the 17th over of Sri Lankan innings. Hardik Pandya was into the attack. Shorter delivery, kept in straight. Chandimal who looked to defend the ball on his back foot, got a touch with his thumb before it struck his helmet. He immediately kneeled down in agony and medical assistance ran in to cater to his injury. He struggled thereafter until the 26th over when Jasprit Bumrah dismissed him for 36 runs.

"SLC confirms that Test captain Dinesh Chandimal will be out of action for the rest of the series after sustaining a hairline fracture to his right thumb. We will have a better idea of the timeline of his recovery after consulting a specialist in Colombo tomorrow," a media release from Sri Lanka Cricket said. Not only so, they even took to Twitter to announce the news.

Despite being the Test captain for the last two games against India, he wasn't drawn into the ODI squad. But soon received a call from the board along with Lahiru Thirimanne after then skipper Upul Tharanga was banned for two games due to slow over rate and batsman Danushka Gunathilaka incurred a shoulder injury.

