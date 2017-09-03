SL vs IND: Hopefully we can take this form and play well against Australia, says Virat Kohli

New Delhi: Scoring a blistering ODI century to script Team India's historic whitewash on Sri Lankan soil, India skipper Virat Kohli hopes that the squad acn carry on the same momentum when they take on the formidable Australians on a limited-overs series this September.

After the early loss of both the openers Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharam, Virat single-handedly carried on the innings with slight assistance from Manish Pandey and then Kedar Jadhav to cruise the Indian ship past the modest target of 239 runs.

The 28-year-old notched up his 30th ODI ton to equal Ricky Ponting's ODI century tally. En route, he also became the first batsman this year to amass 1000 runs in ODI cricket. With a sensational 109-run stand alongside Jadhav, the duo scripted India's historic 5-0 overseas victory over Sri Lanka in the 50-over format.

"It is quite amazing to win the series 5-0. We always thought the limited overs were going to be much more challenging but credit to the guys," said the skipper.

Virat was especially full of praise about Jasprit Bumrah, who finished as the Man of the Series after the five-match game. The pacer scalped 15 wickets to become the leading wicket-taker in an India-Sri Lanka bilateral ODI series.

"Jasprit (Bumrah) has been outstanding, spinners have been outstanding. Hardik chipping in. We have played some good cricket, said Kohli.

Counting on the number of victories on the trot, the skipper hopes that the team can carry on their ravishing form when they take on Steve Smith's army once again this year, but this time for a limited-over series.

"The talk was about not having won more than 3 games in a row in limited overs. But now we have 5. In fact, 6. We won one in West Indies as well. Hopefully, we can take this form and play well against Australia," the Delhi-based cricketer said.

Team India had faced the Australians during the four-match Test series in the Border-Gavaskar series which the hosts had won 3-1. On September 17, the team from Down Under is once again slated to play against the Men in Blue this time for a five-match ODI series and three T20I matches. The first ODI will be played at Chidambaram Stadium, a fortnight later.

Talking about the crowd, Kohli sai, "Lovely, hospitable people here. They love you, they appreciate what you do. Very chilled out beautiful place. They are always smiling but never intrude in your privacy. We will definitely like to come here again."