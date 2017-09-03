close
SL vs IND: Jasprit Bumrah goes past Ajantha Mendis to become leading wicket-taker in India-Sri Lanka ODI series

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 3, 2017 - 17:37
SL vs IND: Jasprit Bumrah goes past Ajantha Mendis to become leading wicket-taker in India-Sri Lanka ODI series
PTI

New Delhi: Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah bagged a wicket in the fifth and final one-day international match at Premadasa Stadium against Sri Lanka, today. Ergo, he surpassed spin wizard Ajantha Mendis to become the leading wicket-taker in an India-Sri Lanka ODI series. ( SL vs IND, 5th ODI: Live Blog )

He achieved the feat in the final first-powerplay over of Sri Lankan innings. Skipper Upul Tharanga looked in top form and equally dangerous against the Indian attack. Second ball, shorter delivery, angled it out. Tharanga who looked to glance it past the keeper, only got a nick of the thick-outside edge of his bat and MS Dhoni took it comfortably behind the stumps. Huge appeal by the Indian squad and Umpire immediately raised his finger. Ultra edge did show the spikes and there was a huge uproar among the Indian fans present at Colombo.

With that wicket, Bumrah now has 14 scalps to his name coming from five matches, which also includes his maiden five-wicket haul (5/27) that he had bagged in the third ODI game. The pacer, therefore, surpassed Ajantha Mendis' 13 which he had recorded back when India had toured the Island nation in 2008. Next Indian on the list is Ajit Agarkar with 12 wickets. 

Adding to it, his tally of 14 wickets is also the most by an Indian seamer in a bilateral series of five or fewer ODI matches. Also, Bumrah now stands alongside England paceman Chris Woakes atop on the list of most wickets by a pacer in a bilateral series in Sri Lanka.

Opting to bat first, Sri Lankan team has so far lost three wickets with 167 runs on the board. Angelo Mathews (44) and Thirimanne (58) have already stitched a 100-run stand.  

