SL vs IND: Jasprit Bumrah registers maiden five-wicket haul in ODIs

Bumrah made his India debut in an ODI match against Australia at Sydeny in 2016. He has so far played 19 ODI matches (including this match) taking 37 wickets.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 27, 2017 - 18:26
SL vs IND: Jasprit Bumrah registers maiden five-wicket haul in ODIs
Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: Talented India pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Sunday took his maiden five-wicket haul in ODI cricket during the third match of the ongoing series in Sri Lanka. (SL vs IND, 3rd ODI LIVE || FULL COVERAGE)

The 23-year-old achieved the feat by cleaning up Milinda Siriwardana's wicket in the 48th over. The right-arm medium pacer had taken wickets of Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Lahiru Thirimanne and Akila Dananjaya.

Bumrah produced career best figures of 10-2-27-5. Here's how his overs progressed at Pallekele: 1-0-4-0, 2-1-4-1, 3-2-4-1, 4-2-8-2, 5-2-9-2, 6-2-10-2, 7-2-11-, 8-2-13-4, 9-2-24-5 and 10-2-27-5.

Earlier, Lankan captain Chamara Kapugedera won the toss and elected to bat first. But once again, the home side failed to post a big total, just making 217 for nine in their allotted 50 overs play.

India have won the first two encounters of the five-match ODi series.

Bumrah made his India debut in an ODI match against Australia at Sydeny in 2016. He has so far played 19 ODI matches (including this match) taking 37 wickets. In T20Is, he has taken 33 wickets in 24 matches. He is yet to play Test cricket.

Jasprit BumrahIndia vs Sri LankaFive wicketsCricket recordcricket news

