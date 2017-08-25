SL vs IND: MS Dhoni, Bhuvneshwar Kumar stitched highest eighth-wicket partnership in successful chase in ODIs

New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Bhuvneshwar Kumar displayed absolute calmness and composure as they stitched an applaudable 100-run stand to steal the victory for Team India after Akila Dananjaya's astonishing six-fer left them crumbled on the Pallekele track on Thursday in the second one-day international game against Sri Lanka.

Put to bat first, Sri Lankan openers Danushka Gunathilaka and Niroshan Dickwella fell shortly after a brisk 41-run stand. Following their dismissal, the hosts once again resolved to their poor skills with the willow, unable to pull off boundaries or weave a promising stand. It was a late recovery from the Islanders that gave them the hope of a fighting total. Siriwardana and Chamara Kapugedara laced a 91-run stand in 58 deliveries to bolster their total. Jasprit Bumrah scalped his third four-wicket haul to rescript their hope to 236 runs.

With rain intervening, the target was revised to 231 runs in 47 overs. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan rampaged through to put up a 109-run opening stand, their 11th century stand. And another loss was waiting in line for the Sri Lankans. But none had anticipated that a hurricane named Akila Dananjaya would have the capability to wreak havoc around the formidable Indian batting line-up. Dhawan, then KL Rahul, then Kedar Jadhav and finally Virat Kohli, Axar Patel a little later – all departed in quick succession as India squandered to 131 for seven in the 21st over of their innings.

Dhoni was on the other side of the pitch and Bhuvneshwar Kumar walked in. Not much was expected then as fans had roughly speculated a humiliating defeat at Pallekele. But the duo stuck around, stuck a patient piece of innings as they guided the Indian ship through the treacherous waves of mortification to register a three-wicket stand.

En route to their 100-run stand, Bhuvneshwar notched up his maiden fifty in international cricket thereby becoming the fourth batsman to score a half-century whilst batting at No. 9. Not only was it his highest, it was indeed a memorable one too for the paceman.

Talking about their partnership, it was the highest stand for the eight-wicket for India in ODIs. Adding to it, the century stand is the highest ever for eighth-wicket in a successful chase in the 50-over format and second 100-run stand for eighth or lower wickets in successful chases in ODIs.

Team India will play the third ODI game at the same venue on August 27.