SL vs IND: MS Dhoni gets down to business, spotted training with Ravi Shastri — Viral Photo

After India's 3-0 series whitewash in the Test series, both the sides will gather for a limited-overs series comprising five One-Day International and an one-off Twenty20 International matches.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 00:07
SL vs IND: MS Dhoni gets down to business, spotted training with Ravi Shastri — Viral Photo
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: Late Thursday night, a granny photo featuring former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and head coach Ravi Shastri, went viral.

In the photo, a focused Dhoni was seen giving a close look even as an animated Shastri seemingly showed him a batting tip. Here's the photo.

As expected, Dhoni was the centre of attention the legend attended the optional practice session at Dambulla. he was joined by Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah.

In the evening, he warmed up by facing different bowlers — both Indian and local Sri Lankan — in the nets.

The first ODi match will be played at Colombo on Sunday (August 20).

TAGS

MS DhoniRavi ShastriIndia vs Sri Lankacricket news

