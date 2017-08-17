SL vs IND: MS Dhoni gets down to business, spotted training with Ravi Shastri — Viral Photo

New Delhi: Late Thursday night, a granny photo featuring former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and head coach Ravi Shastri, went viral.

In the photo, a focused Dhoni was seen giving a close look even as an animated Shastri seemingly showed him a batting tip. Here's the photo.

Ravi Shastri was spotted giving a few batting tips to MS Dhoni in the training session. #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/YuuNVRYqIG — #INDvSL #SLvIND (@2017_CricBuZz) August 17, 2017

As expected, Dhoni was the centre of attention the legend attended the optional practice session at Dambulla. he was joined by Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah.

In the evening, he warmed up by facing different bowlers — both Indian and local Sri Lankan — in the nets.

After India's 3-0 series whitewash in the Test series, both the sides will gather for a limited-overs series comprising five One-Day International and an one-off Twenty20 International matches.

The first ODi match will be played at Colombo on Sunday (August 20).