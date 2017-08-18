close
SL vs IND, ODI series: Sunil Gavaskar rules out another whitewash, predicts India to win 4-1

In the just concluded three-match Test series, India registered their first ever overseas series whitewash after winning 3-0.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 20:40
SL vs IND, ODI series: Sunil Gavaskar rules out another whitewash, predicts India to win 4-1

New Delhi: Batting great Sunil Gavaskar on Friday ruled out another series whitewash as the Sri Lanka-India series changes format to One-Day Internationals.

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar on Friday ruled out another series whitewash for India as the ongoing series in Sri Lanka changes format to One-Day Internationals. The five-match ODI series begins on Sunday at Dambulla.

In the just concluded three-match Test series, India registered their first ever overseas series whitewash after winning 3-0. Thanks to the result, Indian fans have predicted another clean sweep against the home side.

But Gavaskar, 68, denied to entertain such a thought, and predicted 4-1 win for the favourites India. And one of the contributing factor, according to the former India captain, will be the ball. He said, Lankan batsmen will be comfortable with the white ball.

"My prediction is it will be 4-1 in favour of India... White ball will be easier for the Sri Lankan batsmen," Gavaskar told NDTV.

Another reason which allowed Gavaskar to expect an improved performance from Lanka is Upul Tharanga. Gavaskar said that Tharanga is a good ODI player, and the embattled team can rally around their skipper and challenge the visitors.

"Upul Tharanga is a very good one-day player. Sri Lanka can re-invent themselves in the one-dayers," said Gavaskar.

But Gavaskar added that Lankan bowling attack is no match for Indian batting line-up, which has the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, etc.

"Sri Lanka's bowling looks a little bit weak," felt Gavaskar.

India vs Sri LankaSunil GavaskarODI CricketUpul TharangaVirat KohliRohit SharmaMS Dhonicricket news

