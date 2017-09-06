SL vs IND, one-off T20I: MS Dhoni goes past Mark Boucher to record most overseas dismissals in international cricket

New Delhi: "Who said lightning doesn't strike twice?" – Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar had tweeted about Mahendra Singh Dhoni, probably rightfully described. Arguably one of the best wicketkeepers of all time, Dhoni once again displayed his brilliancy behind the stumps to overtake former South African gloveman Mark Boucher to top the list of most overseas in international cricket.

It was in the seventh over of the one-off T20I between India and Sri Lanka, being played at Premadasa Stadium, on Wednesday. Yuzvendra Chahal was into the attack. The third ball, tossed up delivery, as Chahal bowled a ripper of a leg-spinner as the ball spun well to outfox Angelo Mathews. Dhoni gathered it and all within a blink of an eye, the bails turned all red. Lightning bolt!

Umpires faced a tough call. And it was the stump camera that helped them to reveal the outcome. Out is was. Mathews did make an effort to push his leg into the crease, but Dhoni was fast enough to beat his pace. And with that Dhoni claimed his 476th overseas dismissal going past former South African wicketkeeper Mark Boucher (475). Third on the list is Aussie gloveman Adam Gilchrist (460). In fact, the Indian currently holds the record of most T20I dismissals, standing atop with 67, well clear of Pakistan's Kamran Akmal (60)

It was only on Sunday during the fifth One-Dat international match between India and Sri Lanka that Dhoni had overhauled Lankan legend Jumar Sangakkara to become the first wicketkeeper ever to affect 100 stumpings in ODIs.

As for the match, put to bat first Sri Lanka put on a fighting total of 170 runs riding on explosive efforts from Dilshan Munaweera, who notched up his maiden T20I fifty and Ashan Priyanjan's patient cameo.