SL vs IND, Pallekele Test: Kuldeep Yadav has a good chance of playing tomorrow, says Virat Kohli

New Delhi: Team India are all geared up to crumble down Sri Lankan hope in the third and final Test match tomorrow, at Pallekele, but speculations among fan remain as to who would step in to replace Ravindra Jadeja. Indian skipper Virat Kohli, in a press conference today, mentioned that Kuldeep Yadav has a 'good chance' of finding himself in the playing XI.

Amid ample pressure, Team India travelled down south to the island nation, their first away tour in almost a year. On home turf, India had proven their worth with winning 12 out of the 13 Test matches played within the country, counting five nations. But Team India once again proved their worth when they shrugged off their 2015 Galle Humiliation to script a 304-run victory over Sri Lanka in the first Test match. They emulated the same, this time winning by an innings and 53 runs in the second Test match, at the SSC ground in Colombo to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

But right after the match, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja received a one-match ban after his demerits point accumulated to six. Ergo he won't be able to play the Pallekele Test, tomorrow. Speculation surmounted as to who would possibly be his replacement. Kuldeep Yadav seemed to be an easy choice. He may have played just one Test match, but the chinaman had proved his worth not just in the longer format of the game, but in ODI cricket too.

Many who remember the Dharamsala Test surely would recollect his deceptive googlies. Aussies were racing away with 131 for the loss of just one wicket ahead of lunch. The chinaman stepped in for the second session and outfoxed David Warner, Peter Handscomb and finally Glenn Maxwell. That was his first and that was his last. In between, he did return to the Gentlemen's arena for the ODI series against West Indies, and proved impressive too.

Regardless of the easy choice, reports circulated that Axar Patel and Jayant Yadav would also be a possible option for Virat Kohli. Axar is yet to make his Test debut and his selection circulated around his sensational performance in the 50-over tri-series in South Africa for India A. He scalped seven wickets in four matches with an economy rate of 4.11.

So questions is Virat going with three spinners for the final Test match or is Axar ahead of Kuldeep for the Jadeja's spot. And Virat, today, cleared the air on Kuldeep's chances of playing tomorrow in Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

A guy like Kuldeep Yadav is willing to bowl in any situation. He had proved himself during the Dharamsala Test and thus has a good chance of playing tomorrow," said the skipper, at Kandy.

"Those who are performing and playing well should continue to play more games than not, and to be a consistent side we need to have consistency as well," he added. He however clarified that they aren't looking for too many changes for the Third Test match.

Speaking about the team, Virat mentioned that they didn't practice today, but are confident ebough to hit the field tomorrow. "We feel comfortable going into the test match even though we did not have a practice today," he added.

"For us, it’s all about playing another Test match. We have already won the series. It doesn’t mean we cannot afford to be complacent, you can’t look at these things and go to a game, we are not thinking about these things, " the 28-year-old added.