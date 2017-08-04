close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

SL vs IND: R Ashwin becomes fastest cricketer to achieve Test double of 2000 runs & 250 wickets

He achieved his feat in the 123 over of their innings when he stepped out to smash Rangana Herath for a fabulous six over long-off. With that, he not only notched up his 11th Test fifty, but brought up 2000 Test runs.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 4, 2017 - 15:00
SL vs IND: R Ashwin becomes fastest cricketer to achieve Test double of 2000 runs &amp; 250 wickets
IANS

New Delhi: Ravichandran Ashwin notched up his 11th Test fifty on Day 2 of the second Test between Indian and Sri Lanka, at Colombo, thus inking his name ahead of cricketing greats like Richard Hadlee, Imran Khan and even Ian Botham. ( SL vs IND: 2nd Test, Day 2: LIVE BLOG )

India took off Day 2 action with a jittery start that witnessed the departure of both the centurions Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane. After the former's departure, Skipper Virat Kohli send down Ravichandran Ashwin, ahead of all-rounder Hardik Pandya who combined with Rahane to take India past the 400-run mark. And then after the dismissal of Rahane by Pushpakumara, he stitched a gritty 38-run stand with wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha.

He achieved his feat in the 123 over of their innings when he stepped out to smash Rangana Herath for a fabulous six over long-off. With that, he not only notched up his 11th Test fifty, but brought up 2000 Test runs. He thus became the 37th Indian to achieve the feat and 300th overall. But that is not what made Ashwin's half-century special.

With exactly 279 Test wickets and presently 2004 runs to his name, Ashwin became the fourth Indian cricketer to achieve a Test double of 2,000 runs and 250 wickets. Kapil Dev, Harbhajan Singh and Anil Kumble are the three other Indians to do so. Overall, the Tamil Nadu-player stands 15th on the list.

Interestingly, the offie recorded his Test double in just 51 matches, thereby going ahead of some of the cricketing legends – Richard Hadlee, Ian Botham and Imran Khan. The Kiwi paceman had achieved it in 54 Test matches, back in March 1985, while Imran and Botham had done so in 55.

Unfortunate for the 30-year-old as he clean bowled by Herath in the very next delivery. India are presently inching closer to the 550-run mark with Ravindra Jadeja and Wriddhiman Saha ar crease.  

TAGS

R AshwinIndia vs Sri LankaInd Vs SLRangana HerathVirat KohliRichard HadleeKapil DevTest double of 2000 runs & 250 wicketscricket news

From Zee News

Pro Kabaddi League 2017: LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue
Other Sports

Pro Kabaddi League 2017: LIVE streaming, TV listing, date,...

England vs South Africa 2017, fourth Test match, Day 1: LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue
cricket

England vs South Africa 2017, fourth Test match, Day 1: LIV...

SL vs IND: Cheteshwar Pujara becomes first Indian batsman to score three consecutive Test centuries in Sri Lanka
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

SL vs IND: Cheteshwar Pujara becomes first Indian batsman t...

WATCH: KL Rahul reveals how he took inspiration from AB de Villiers to get better
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

WATCH: KL Rahul reveals how he took inspiration from AB de...

ATP Citi Open: Yuki Bhambri breezes past Guido Pella to move into quarter-final round
Tennis

ATP Citi Open: Yuki Bhambri breezes past Guido Pella to mov...

Woman hockey player found dead on railway tracks in Haryana, police suspect suicide
Other Sports

Woman hockey player found dead on railway tracks in Haryana...

Neymar&#039;s journey from Barcelona to PSG: This is how the world-record deal unfolded
Football

Neymar's journey from Barcelona to PSG: This is how th...

WTA Stanford Classic: Petra Kvitova breezes past Kateryna Bondarenko to reach quarter-final round
Tennis

WTA Stanford Classic: Petra Kvitova breezes past Kateryna B...

WATCH: Neymar pens emotional Instagram tribute to Barcelona after signing PSG deal
Football

WATCH: Neymar pens emotional Instagram tribute to Barcelona...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video