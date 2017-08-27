close
SL vs IND: Rohit Sharma hits 12th ODI hundred to help India win series

Earlier, a maiden five-wicket haul from Jasprit Bumrah helped India restrict Sri Lanka to 217/9.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 27, 2017 - 22:50
SL vs IND: Rohit Sharma hits 12th ODI hundred to help India win series
Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma on Sunday hit his 12th ODI hundred to help India beat hosts Sri Lanka by six wickets at Pallekele in the third match of the ongoing series. (SCORECARD || FULL COVERAGE)

Chasing a modest target of 218 runs, India lost their top order and were 61/4 after 15.1 overs. But opener Rohit and former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni played two pivotal knocks to compile an unbeaten 157-run stand for the fifth wicket.

After a brief stoppage thanks to unruly crowd throwing bottles in the ground, India won the match by six wickets with Rohit and Dhoni unbeaten on 127 and 67 runs respectively.

Rohit's brilliance can be summed up from the fact that he scored more than half of team's total. His hundred today was 10th as an opener, and eighth outside India. It was also his third ton against Lanka.

It was also the duo's third hundred-run stand, following 117 vs Pakistan in 2008 and 167 vs Australia in 2013.

Earlier, a maiden five-wicket haul from Jasprit Bumrah helped India restrict Sri Lanka to 217/9.

India thus take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

