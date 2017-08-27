SL vs IND: Team India becomes first visiting team to win four consecutive ODI series in Sri Lanka

New Delhi: Virat Kohli-led team India extended their domination over the jaded Sri Lankan as Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Rohit Sharma stitched a spectacular 156-run partnership at Pallekele to register India's six wicket victory. Ergo, the side wrapped up Sri Lankan hope in the ODI series with a 3-0 lead.

Opting to bat first, Chamara Kapugedera-led Sri Lanka failed to get off the mark. With poor batting techniques once again and inability to stitch a promising stand, the hosts crumbled down to mere 217 runs at the loss of nine wickets. Jasprit Bumrah remained the start bowler for the tourists as he bagged his maiden five-wicket haul, becoming the first Indian pacer to achieve the feat in three years.

Staring at a low target of 218 runs, Indian openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma stepped in. But Lasith Malinga struck early to dismiss the southpaw, as Dhawan departed with a single figure for the first time in the series. Akila Dananjaya too spun his magic to scalp two more and Team India looked in complete dismay. MS Dhoni stepped in next and joined Rohit Sharma at the crease.

Slowly silently, they build on a patient innings and brought back the momentum into their scoring rate. Dhoni notched up his 65th ODI fifty, went past Mohammad Azharuddin's ODI run tally to become fourth-highest run scorer for India, while Rohit Sharma smashed his maiden ton in Sri Lanka as Team India registered a six-wicket victory at Pallekele.

Laced with 4 boundaries and one six, the Ranchi-based cricketer amassed 67 runs, while Rohit remained the aggressor once again with 16 boundaries and two maximums to notch up a 145-ball 124. Ergo, with a 3-0 lead in the five-match series, Men in Blue wrapped up the Sri Lankan hope in the 50-over format too. This was also their seventh consecutive victory over Sri Lanka while chasing.

With this Team India won their seventh consecutive bilateral series over the Islanders. Adding to it, it also accounts to their fourth consecutive win on Sri Lankan soil, becoming the first visiting team to achieve this feat. They had won the series in 2008, then in 2009 and in 2012. What has been a concern for the host nation is that they have failed to outclass the Indians in an ODI series since 1996.

Under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, India extended their domination in 50-over format to fifth consecutive series win and third on foreign soil.

Team India will next play the fourth ODI at Premadasa Stadium on August 31. It will be an important and a must-win match for Sri Lanka as they would also be eying for a direct qualifuication in World Cup 2019.