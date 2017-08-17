SL vs IND: Virat Kohli & Co reach Dambulla for 1st ODI — Photos

New Delhi: Indian cricket team reached Dambulla for the first One-Day International match against hosts Sri Lanka, to be played on Sunday (August 20).

The Indian cricket board (BCCI) shared photos of team's arrival, featuring skipper Virat Kohli, vice-captain Rohit Sharma, wicket-keeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni and all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

In one of the photos, Kohli was seen receiving a welcome gift, a white rose, while in another photo, Dhoni in a red shirt, was seen tasting ice-cream.

Here are the posts:

In the just concluded three-match Test series, India recorded their first ever away whitewash by winning 3-0.

Sunday's ODI match will be followed by another four matches in the same format, before winding the tour with a T20I match.