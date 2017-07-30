SL vs IND: Virat Kohli equals Rahul Dravid for most overseas Test victories as Indian skipper, is one behind MS Dhoni

New Delhi: Spin duo Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja bagged three each to wrap up the jaded Sri Lankan side as India registered a massive 304-run victory over the hosts on Day 4 of Galle Test, on Saturday. The win was not only India's biggest overseas victory, but also put Virat Kohli alongside Rahul Dravid for most overseas Test victories as Indian skipper.

Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane started off with the proceedings on Day 4 of the 1st Test between Indian and Sri Lanka. The captain notched up his 17th Test ton as the duo surged India's lead past the 500-run mark. The century was also Virat's 10th as a Test captain, taking him past former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin's nine. Adding to his praise, the hundred brought back his Test average back to 50, making him the only cricketer to have a 50-plus average in all formats of the game.

Staring at a mammoth 550 target put forth by the visitors, the hosts failed to near even half of the target set. Ashwin and Jadeja spun havoc in Day 4 scalping three wickets each as Sri Lanka crumbled down to 245/8. Since both Asela Gunaratne and Lankan skipper Rangana Herath were injured, hosts were declared all out, enabling India to register its biggest win on foreign soil, since 1986.

With this victory, Virat Kohli now has five wins to his name on an overseas platform, equalling the record of former skipper Rahul Dravid. The 28-year-old is now just one behind his predecessor Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who has six overseas victories under his belt. Leading the chart is, however, former cricketer and present member of BCCI, Sourav Ganguly. The Prince of Calcutta has 11 such wins to his name.

India still has two more Test matches against Sri Lanka – one at Colombo on August 3 and the other at Balagolla, on August 12.