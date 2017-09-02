SL vs IND: Virat Kohli reveals secret behind his 219-run partnership with Rohit Sharma in 4th ODI

New Delhi: Riding on two blistering knocks from India skipper Virat Kohli and opener Rohit Sharma, Team India recorded a massive 168-run victory over the beleaguered Sri Lankan side in the fourth one-day international match played at Premadasa Stadium, on August 31. And moments after Men in Blue extended their lead to 4-0, Virat Kohli revealed what truly went into their astounding 219-run stand for the second wicket.

Opting to bat first, the tourists lost Shikhar Dhawan in the very second over of their innings. Virat Kohli then combined with Rohit Sharma at the crease to notch up a flurry of boundaries, bolstering India's score past the 200-run mark in the 26th over itself.

En route, they became the ninth Indian pair to cross the 3000-run mark in terms of partnership, but now stands at position eight overtaking the team's formidable opening pair of Rohit and Dhawan (3026). Kohli-Rohit partnership has amassed 3030 runs at an average of 59.41.

A single off Vishwa Fernando, a few overs later, and the pair completed 200-run partnership. It was their third in ODI cricket. And ergo, equalled the world record set by three other pairs – Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly, Gautam Gambhir and Kohli and Tharanga and Mahela Jayawardene.

Both notched up their respective centuries. Kohli, who failed to shine in the last two matches, smashed his 29th ODI ton, surpassing Sanath Jayasuriya's record thus becoming third in the all-time list of ODI centuries. Adding to it, Kohli also leapfrogged South African skipper Faf du Plessis in becoming the leading ODI run-getter for the year 2017.

As for Rohit Sharma, rising from the ashes of 37 runs in 10 innings against Sri Lanka, the right-handed opener struck two back-to-back hundreds in the series becoming the only Indian opener to hit two centuries in a bilateral series thrice.

With two blistering knocks on the board, the team amassed 375 runs which proved way to mighty enough for the Sri Lankan side who slumped all out with still 168 runs left to score.

In a post match interview to Rohit, Virat spoke about what actually went through during the duo's 219-run stand. He said, "It was very difficult and we decided not to run any more twos after the first 16 overs because it was so hot and humid. Actually, it was very helpful not to focus on too many things - we were not even thinking of anything else. We were not looking at the scoreboard and we were watching every ball. It is always a pleasure to bat with you (Rohit) anyway.

The skipper also heaped praise on his teammates. He said, "It has been amazing to lead this team. How the team gels well together, for me, is the most special thing. I think it's the hunger of all the guys in the team that's making us play this way.

"It's amazing to see guys being so hungry even after performing in one or two games. It makes my job so much easier, this team is amazing anyway. I am just placing field and everything is being done by the players."