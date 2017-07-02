close
SL vs ZIM, 2nd ODI: Debutant Wanidu Hasaranga bags maiden hat-trick as Sri Lanka crush Zimbabwe

AFP| Last Updated: Sunday, July 2, 2017 - 16:00

Galle: Teenager Wanidu Hasaranga took a hat-trick on his international debut as Sri Lanka took revenge on Zimbabwe with a seven wicket drubbing in their second one day international on Sunday.

Sri Lanka bowled out Zimbabwe for 155 -- with Hasaranga one of the heroes alongside fellow-spinner Lakshan Sandakan and his four wickets. The home side then reached 158-3 in 30.1 overs with Upul Tharanga unbeaten on 75.

Nineteen-year-old all-rounder Hasaranga, one of three changes made after Sri Lanka lost the first international by six wickets on Friday, bowled only 16 balls but tore through Zimbabwe`s tail.

Malcolm Waller hit Hasaranga for four but was bowled the next ball going for another big hit. The teenager then snapped up Donald Tiripano and Tendai Chatara with googlies.

Sri Lankan captain Angelo Mathews won the toss and put Zimbabwe into bat. Hasaranga replaced Lahiru Madushanka among three changes, with fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera and Sandakan coming in for Amila Aponso and Akila Dananjaya.

The third game in the series is on July 6. The two sides will also play a Test during Zimbabwe`s tour.

SL vs ZIM, Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, Wanidu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, cricket news, Upul Tharanga

