Virat Kohli

Smiles and selfies galore as Team India cricketers depart for long-drawn England tour

Senior players like Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni appeared especially relaxed after getting valuable rest after the Indian Premier League. 

Photo courtesy: Twitter/@BCCI

New Delhi: Team India cricketers appeared in the best of moods as they boarded their flight to England on Saturday for a lengthy series which could provide valuable acclimatization ahead of the 50-over World Cup here next year.

Senior players like Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni appeared especially relaxed after getting valuable rest after the Indian Premier League. Both cricketers had passed BCCI's Yo-Yo fitness test and were deemed fit enough to be part of the touring party. Kohli, in particular, had said his neck strain has healed completely and the rest had helped him look forward to the series in England with renewed vigour. At the airport, he even obliged a little girl who had requested him for a photograph.

There was no shortage of photographs taken by other cricketers as the likes of Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dinesh Karthik and even coach Ravi Shastri appeared in a calm and mostly jovial mood ahead of their flight.

India will play two T20Is against Ireland on June 27 and 29 before taking on England in three T20Is, three ODIs and five Tests. In a press conference on Friday, Kohli had said that playing all three formats would be of enormous help to him and his teammates.

