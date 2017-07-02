Smriti Mandhana draws inspiration from Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara

New Delhi: Smriti Mandhana, the new cricketing sensation for the nation, who carved two brilliant innings in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup, draws her inspiration from Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara, said her coach Anant Tambvekar.

The 20-year-old cricketer strolled into the 22 yards of space following the footsteps of his brother Sravan Mandhana, who was then a regular player in the under-19 Maharashtra cricket team at national level. The southpaw thus joined Tambvekar's coaching camp in Sangli.

The Indian team is enjoying a ravishing run in the Women's World Cup, being venued in England and much of its credit goes to the Smriti. Notching up 196 runs in the two matches played, which includes a century against the West Indies, the left-handed opener has earned quite an amount of praise and accolades from the cricketing greats.

In a telephonic interview to One India, Tambvekar narrated, "She has not forgotten me yet. After scoring the century in the group league match in the World Cup she called me from London, asked me whether she had made any technical mistake during her century. I did not expect a phone call from her."

Remembering Smriti's practice sessions, he narrated, "Smriti was very lively since her childhood. But at the nets, she was extremely disciplined. She never used to leave the nets unless she had mastered a shot. Later on, she became a fan of Kumar Sangakkara. In the nets, she always tried to copy Sangkara while batting. Sometimes I had scolded her for trying to copy the Sri Lankan great."

"I have never seen Smriti being elated after a century or even after a match-saving performance. She always pretends nonchalant. Last week also, after scoring a century in the World Cup when Smriti called me, she was as usual nonchalant.