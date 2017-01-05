Someone's dress is not a yes: Virender Sehwag slams perpetrators of Bengaluru mass molestation
The shameful incident happened in downtown Bengaluru late on December 31.
New Delhi: Former India opener Virender Sewhag on Thursday slammed the perpetrators of Bengaluru mass molestation incident, and said that someone's fashion choice is nobody's business.
Sehwag took to social media site Twitter to express his disgust in the incident, and wrote "Extremely disappointed & hurt at the Bengaluru #MassMolestation. Someone's Dress is not a Yes. This & many other such incidents need to stop."
Extremely disappointed & hurt at the Bengaluru #MassMolestation.
Someone's Dress is not a Yes.
This & many other such incidents need to stop pic.twitter.com/VDvud0fjm9
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 5, 2017
Earlier, Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan have come out to condemn the incident.
Sehwag's former team-mate Gautam Gambhir also tweeted saying, it's "Time to take action and not make statements and ensure this never happens again!"
Time to take action and not make statements and ensure this never happens again! pic.twitter.com/OuRT5P3oKS
— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 4, 2017
The chain of events have shocked the nation's conscience, and sparked a national debate on women's safety.
