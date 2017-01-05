close
Someone's dress is not a yes: Virender Sehwag slams perpetrators of Bengaluru mass molestation

The shameful incident happened in downtown Bengaluru late on December 31.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, January 5, 2017 - 23:54
New Delhi: Former India opener Virender Sewhag on Thursday slammed the perpetrators of Bengaluru mass molestation incident, and said that someone's fashion choice is nobody's business.

Sehwag took to social media site Twitter to express his disgust in the incident, and wrote "Extremely disappointed & hurt at the Bengaluru #MassMolestation. Someone's Dress is not a Yes. This & many other such incidents need to stop."

Earlier, Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan have come out to condemn the incident.

Sehwag's former team-mate Gautam Gambhir also tweeted saying, it's "Time to take action and not make statements and ensure this never happens again!"

The chain of events have shocked the nation's conscience, and sparked a national debate on women's safety.

First Published: Thursday, January 5, 2017 - 23:54

