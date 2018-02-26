Somerset's Roelof Van der Merwe extends contract

Somerset all-rounder Roelof van der Merwe has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him at the English county side until the end of the 2019 season.

The 33-year-old, who has represented South Africa and the Netherlands at international level, began his second spell with the county in 2016.

Van der Merwe averaged 70 in the domestic 50-over competition last year after kicking off the campaign with 165 not out from only 122 balls against Surrey.

"I`m thoroughly enjoying my time at Somerset and I`m really looking forward to the next two years," he said.

"This is a great place to play your cricket and I genuinely feel that we could be on the brink of something special."

Somerset director of cricket Andy Hurry said: "During his time with the club Roelof has made a number of significant contributions with the bat, the ball and with his dynamic fielding.

"He relishes being in the battle and he has the ability to change the momentum of a game."