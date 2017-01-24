Sometimes life knocks you down but nothing can stop you if you don't stop: Shikhar Dhawan

New Delhi: The recent form of Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has made many fans and cricket pundits cast doubts on his abilities to bat for India at upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.

But Dhawan, who hasn't enjoyed the past few months of cricket on personal level, posted an inspirational instagram post to tell fans that he is working hard on making a comeback.

Someimes life knock u down even when you work really hard for it!!! I am not the one who gonna keep lying der. I get up again and work hard to chase my dreams again. Nothing can stop you if u dont stop," Dhawan's post read.

Earlier, Sunil Gavaskar also backed Dhawan to open for India at the ICC even alongside Rohit Sharma.

“India have not started well in all the three matches. Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni are not going to score in every matches and someone needs to take the responsibility. Openers lack of form has been a worry but I think once Rohit Sharma is fit, he will be the automatic choice and I would still go for Shikhar Dhawan as the second opener,” said Gavaskar as quoted by NDTV.