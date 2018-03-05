Sony acquires media rights from England and Wales Cricket Board

Mumbai: Sony Pictures Networks India has acquired from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) exclusive media rights for the Indian subcontinent for a period of five years starting in 2018 through 2022, it was announced on Monday.

The agreement with ECB gives SPN the rights to both televise and digitally broadcast within the Indian subcontinent, men's and women's international matches, including Test matches, T20 Internationals and ODIs, played in England, according to a release.

Key viewership highlights of the 2018-2022 term of scheduled ECB games includes around 80 international men's and women's matches.

Sony's big catch will be India's tour of England this summer which includes five Test matches, three ODIs and three T20 Internationals.

Real-time and live match viewership will be available in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, apart from India.

With this acquisition, SPN's exclusive cricket portfolio includes most of the major international cricket boards, namely, Cricket Australia, ECB, Pakistan Cricket Board, Sri Lanka Cricket, Cricket South Africa, Cricket West Indies and Zimbabwe Cricket Board.

NP Singh, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, SPN, said: "The acquisition of media rights of ECB for a five-year term, effective now through 2022, provides for some exciting cricket viewership.

"Cricket is a passion for most Indians and this term of ECB games includes three tours of the Indian cricket team which promises some thrilling cricket, the first of these coming close on the heels of the hugely exciting South Africa series."

ECB Chief Executive Officer Tom Harrison said: "Today's announcement means millions of cricket fans across the Indian subcontinent can follow their favourite team in action the next time they tour England -- as well as enjoying access to iconic cricketing contests like next year's Ashes."