Sourav Ganguly, Harbhajan Singh's Twitter convo about their daughters is pure gold

New Delhi: Out of favour Team India spinner Harbhajan Singh posted an adorable picture with his wife Geeta Basra and daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha at the Golden Temple.

"Satnam Shri waheguru ji .. sab nu khush te tandrust rakhna malka #Blessings #blessed #shukrana @Geeta_Basra," Bhajji tweeted.

To this Sourav Ganguly, Harbhajan's first skipper, replied, "Beta bahut sundar hai bhajj..bahut pyar dena. (Your son is very beautiful Bhajji, give him a lot of love)."

@harbhajan_singh ..beta bahut sundar hai bhajj..bahut pyar dena — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) November 20, 2017

Later realising his gaffe, he clarified, "Maf karna beti bahut sundoor hai..getting old bhajj . (I apologise. I meant your daughter is very beautiful. I am getting old."

@harbhajan_singh ..maf karna beti bahut sundoor hai..getting old bhajj .. — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) November 20, 2017

Dada thank you for your blessings..love to Sana.. hope to see u soon https://t.co/2WXrFL9tKz — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 20, 2017

Harbhajan was given a break in international cricket by Sourav Ganguly.

Bhajji in subsequent years have credited Dada for being one of the most influential individual in his cricketing career.