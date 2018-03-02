Sourav Ganguly praises Virat Kohli for ensuring MS Dhoni doesn't lose relevance

Sourav Ganguly has appreciated Virat Kohli's efforts to make MS Dhoni feel at home after the former leader handed the captaincy across all formats to the current captain for grooming purposes.

36-year-old Dhoni retired from Test cricket midway through the tour of Australia in late 2014. Then in early 2017, he quit as India's ODI and T20I captain. Both decisions were made with an eye on grooming Kohli.

Kohli can often be seen relying on Dhoni's wisdom during matches, be it discussing the DRS or other match-related issues. The bonhomie between the two led Ganguly to speak well of Kohli.

"What Virat Kohli has done for MS Dhoni is a learning experience for everyone," Ganguly, one of the greatest India captains ever, told India Today.

"Not many times in teams do current captains look after the former captains like this. There have been times when former captains have been pushed aside.

"But Kohli, that's why for me, is such a fantastic leader. He creates a team, he builds a team and he takes everyone along.

"Look at the faith he has in Dhoni, in Rohit Sharma, in Shikhar Dhawan and in Hardik Pandya. So, I keep saying as long as Kohli as leader of Team India, I have got a lot of hope from this side," he added.