Sourav Ganguly, Rajeev Shukla part of BCCI Special Committee on Lodha reforms

PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 15:32
PTI

New Delhi: Senior BCCI official Rajeev Shukla and former India captain Sourav Ganguly were today named in the Board's seven-member committee to analyse the few contentious Lodha panel reforms which are being opposed by the state units.

The other members of the panel are TC Mathew (Kerala Cricket), Naba Bhattacharjee (North East representative), Jay Shah (Gujarat Cricket Association), BCCI treasurer Anirudh Chaudhary and BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary.

The committee's mandate is to "identify the few critical points in respect of the said judgement for the General Body of the BCCI to consider before its submission to the Hon'ble Supreme Court".

The decision to form the committee was taken at the BCCI's Special General Meeting in Mumbai yesterday.

"In view of the fact that the next date of hearing (in the Supreme Court) in the matter is fixed for July 14, 2017, the committee is requested to fix an early date for its meeting in order to ensure that the above task is undertaken with utmost urgency and its written report circulated by July 10, 2017 so that the same may be considered by the General Body and finalised prior to the above hearing," the BCCI said in a statement.

"BCCI acting president CK Khanna will be apprised on a regular basis on the deliberations of the committee and the report shall finally be submitted to him to present it to the General Body," it said further referring to acting chief who could not attend the SGM due to personal reasons.

The four contentious Lodha panel recommendations that is delaying the implementation process are one-state, one vote, age cap of 70 for office-bearers, cooling-off period for office-bearers and size of the national selection panel.  

Sourav GangulyRajeev ShuklaBCCILodha reformscricket news

