Sourav Ganguly receives death threat via anonymous letter: Report

New Delhi: Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly has received death threat in a letter which reportedly reads, ”You will not go back alive, if you step in Midnapur.”

Ganguly, President of Cricket Association of Bengal, got the letter on January 5th and was scheduled to make a visit in the area on January 19.

He has already filed a police complaint on the issue but it is not yet clear as to where the threat came from but he has confirmed that it was sent to him through post.

Putting light on the issue, Sourav reportedly said, “I was supposed to travel to Midnapore for a district sports programme at the Bidyasagar University on January 19. I have been told not to travel there because of security reasons. I have intimated the whole incident to the police authorities. They are taking all the adequate steps.”

Ganguly revealed that he has already informed the district Superintendent of Police and the Kolkata Police commissioner about the life threat.

(More to follow)