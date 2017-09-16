Sourav Ganguly slams Virender Sehwag's 'lack of setting' comment as foolish statement

New Delhi: "Lack of setting" is the reason behind Virender Sehwag falling out of the race to grab the post of Indian cricket team's head coach as claimed by the cricketer himself. But former India skipper Sourav Ganguly reckons that Sehwag had spoken foolishly.

After Anil Kumble's acrominous exit as India's head coach after the team's defeat in the ICC Champions Trophy final against Pakistan in June 2017, BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) had interviewed five candidates for the post. Ravi Shastri, Sehwag, Tom Moody, Lalchand Rajput and Richard Pybus were the five of them with the former been announced as the national team chief coach on July 11 after month-long speculation.

And now, after two months Sehwag came forth to say in a chat show on India TV on Friday, "Dekhiye main coach isliye nahi ban paaya kyonki jo bhi coach chun rahe the unse mera koi setting nahin tha. (Look I couldn't become the (India) coach because I didn't have any setting (common slang for hobnobbing with decision-makers) with those who were in power of appointing the coach)."

And this didn't go down well with Sourav Ganguly, a member of CAC. When asked by PTI about the same, he said, "I've got nothing to say. Sehwag spoke foolishly (bokar moton boleche)."

The former right-handed batsman also revealed that he felt that he was misled by few members of BCCI into the process of applying for the post. But Ganguly refused to comment further.

As of now, Ganguly is busy for Eden Gardens will be hosting the second ODI matcah between India and Sri Lanka on September 21. "All complimentary tickets of 25,000 is gone. We have also sold about 15,000 tickets out of the available 30,000. We still have five days left," Ganguly said.