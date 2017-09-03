Sourav Ganguly throws his weight behind MS Dhoni to silence critics in style

New Delhi: MS Dhoni has proved all his critics wrong time and again and now former India skipper Sourav Ganguly has come out in support of the wicketkeeper batsman.

The 36-year-old Dhoni had to face quite a bit of flak after his form took a dip with some even asking if it was time for him to call it a day.

Although his average since the start of last year is a staggering 51.56, the inability to help his side cross the line coming lower down the order on a few occasions saw critics questioning his selection.

However, Dhoni bounced back in style in the 5-match limited overs series against Sri Lanka and earned his 300th ODI cap in the fourth match.

"Three hundred matches is a lot and longevity is a yardstick for achieving greatness and excellence. He was put under the test before the series. Such players should never be put under the test and one must remember that in spite of being under pressure, his vast experience will see him through against such sides and he did exactly that," Ganguly wrote in his column for The Times of India.

"Such players who have contributed to their country so immensely just can’t be asked to go one fine day because they will keep proving people wrong. Dhoni’s real challenge will be when he starts playing better sides and, hopefully, he will raise the bar then too."

Ganguly also lauded current skipper Virat Kohli for helping the side go through a brilliant run in the recent past besides his individual form.

Kohli struck his 29th century in the fourth ODI against Sri Lanka and is now just one short of joining former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting at No.2, one spot behind batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, who has 49.

"What impressed me most was how he dominated the innings and the intensity with which he batted. Yes, people may point out the quality of the attack, but to score big runs and that too a hundred is never easy and Virat did it with ease," wrote Ganguly.

"He has a good mind and technique and, along with that, he has a great work ethic and the enormous desire to succeed which is a dangerous combination. He has raised the expectations from this team amongst all Indians."