Sourav Ganguly wants Sachin Tendulkar, Amitabh Bachchan in 'Dadagiri'

New Delhi: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has expressed the desire to host his long-time opening partner Sachin Tendulkar and Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan as guests on the sets of Dadagiri.

"I would like to see Amitabh Bachchan and Tendulkar on the sets of Dadagiri. I will ask him, if I happen to meet him," Ganguly told PTI.

Ganguly will leave for London on July 2 to attend MCC's World Cricket committee meeting at the Lord's on July 3 and 4. Cricket's inclusion in 2024 Olympics, Australian players pay dispute and the concept of four-day Test will be discussed among other things in the meeting.

Ganguly hosts the popular Bengali chat show, and its seventh season, with 69 episodes, will begin airing on June 10.

Earlier, Dada had said that despite being a "person who belongs to the playground", he is "lucky to have come across so many people in each episode" thanks to the talk show.

"I was not connected to this world. I am a person who belongs to the playground. But yet I became part of this world and feel lucky to have come across so many people in each episode," he had told PTI.

"The journey has been enriching and interacting with so many people who have been remarkably candid and simple, became an eye-opener for me ... Meeting people of different types and characteristics, knowing their own tales as a show host make you a different person," he said.