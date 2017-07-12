close
Sourav Ganguly was not convinced about Ravi Shastri being appointed as Indian cricket coach: Report

Ganguly was a part of a three-member team which also included Tendulkar and Laxman which chose not just Shastri but also bowling coach Zaheer and batting consultant Dravid.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, July 12, 2017 - 12:09
New Delhi: The drama around the naming of the Indian cricket coach may be over with Ravi Shastri getting the nod, but there is still a lingering after effect with a media report emerging which claims that Sourav Ganguly was not convinced about the former all-rounder's appointment.

Ganguly was a part of a three-member team which also included Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman, which chose not just Shastri, but also bowling coach Zaheer Khan and batting consultant Rahul Dravid.

"Sourav was brought around and convinced about Ravi after it was agreed that Zaheer would be made the bowling coach. Zaheer is such a name that no one could have possibly objected to due to his repertoire of knowledge and a fantastic relation with the current crop," a BCCI official was quoted to be saying by PTI,

The source further added, "Khan is a contemporary cricketer who assumed the mentoring role to a young fast bowling unit even during his playing days with India. His inputs will be of immense value to our young fast bowlers, who have shown tremendous potential in the last couple of years."

It must be remembered that Ganguly and Shastri had a bit of a showdown the last time there was the interview for the coaching job. Back then, Shastri was not available in person to give the interview. It did not go well with Ganguly and eventually Anil Kumble was chosen as the national coach.

