Sourav Ganguly's criteria to appoint India's Head Coach – "One who can win cricket matches"

New Delhi: A lot has been said and a lot has been heard about the controversies circulating about Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble, post the latter's sudden resignation. Kumble did receive an extension till end of the West Indies tour, from the BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee, when they couldn't find a possible replacement. But the leggie took his name off from the post putting forth 'lack of support from the board' and 'untenable' relation with Kohli as reasons behind his step.

Five days after the Kumble's resignation statement, Sourav Ganguly, one of the members of the advisory committee stated a criteria for India's next head coach. During a BCCI meeting involving state associations, the former cricketer told NDTV, "One who can win cricket matches."

With the above being the main criteria, CAC would definitely look forward to a coach who is on the same page as that of skipper Virat Kohli. The entire of Kumble-Kohli rift had started owing to both not agreeing on quite a few occasions. The Committee thus would surely appoint one who is sync with Kohli and his men.

With Kumble's sudden departure, the board has extended the application deadline till July 9. "The CAC will take directives from the BCCI on the next coach," added Ganguly. The new head coach is said to be announced prior to India's tour of Sri Lanka which will begin on July 21.