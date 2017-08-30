South Africa appoint Ottis Gibson as head coach

New Delhi: South Africa Cricket on Wednesday confirmed former West Indies all-rounder Ottis Gibson as the new head coach of the national team.

Gibson, 48, has agreed to step down from his role as England bowling coach, a role he took up in 2015. He is likely to leave after England's third and final Test against West Indies next week.

According to reports, Gibson's new deal will run from mid-September until the conclusion of the 2019 ICC World Cup. His first assignment as South Africa coach will be a home series against Bangladesh, wwhich will have a two-match Test series, four-match one-day series and a two-match Twenty20 series.

The series starts with the first of the Tests on September 28. But his real test will start with the India series, early next year. It will be followed by a Australia series.

“After following a rigorous process, we are delighted to welcome Ottis Gibson as the new head coach for the Proteas,” said Haroon Lorgat, the CSA chief executive, in a statement. “His playing and coaching credentials are impressive and that will place the Proteas in good hands as we move towards a big home summer with both India and Australia visiting us.

“Having spent a great part of his playing career in South Africa, Ottis is familiar with our country and that should help him to settle in quickly with our national team,” the statement added.

He succeeds Russell Domingo, whose contract expired after South Africa's 3-1 Test series defeat in England earlier this month.

"I would like to place on record my thanks to Ottis Gibson for his services to English cricket," England's director of cricket Andrew Strauss said in a press release.

"Ottis has been an integral part of the England team in his two stints as bowling coach. His experience, tactical awareness and understanding of bowling in all conditions has benefited our approach and has helped our bowling unit develop greatly across all formats of the game.

"He is an ambitious man and when this opportunity presented itself, it was difficult for him to turn down. On behalf of the ECB, I would like to wish him every success in the next chapter of his career."

England head coach Trevor Bayliss said: "Ottis has played a vital role in our progress over the past few years.

"His knowledge of the international game and the way he has supported all our bowlers in their development has been immeasurable.

"He will no doubt relish the challenge of becoming a head coach once again and coupled with his strong affinity with South African cricket, he will look to take them forward."

Before taking up England bowling coaching job, Gibson had previously lead the coaching team of his native West Indies from 2010-14.

Gibson played three Tests and 15 One-Day Internationals between 1995 and 1999, taking three and 34 wickets respectively.

Despite a middling playing career in international cricket, he got the opportunity to play first-class cricket in various parts of the world, turning out for his native Barbados first and then going on to play for Border, Gauteng and Griqualand West in South Africa and Durham, Glamorgan and Leicestershire in England.