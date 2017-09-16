South Africa batsman JP Duminy announces retirement from Test cricket

New Delhi: South Africa batsman JP Duminy will be seen on a cricket field only in coloured clothing after he announced his retirement from Test and first-class cricket on Friday.

Speaking exclusively to Independent Media, Duminy outlined his future plans.

"I certainly know that my playing career is far from over, and my hope is that with the backing of Cricket South Africa, the WSB Cape Cobras, teammates, family, friends and supporters, I will be given the opportunity to continue to give my very best to the sport that I love dearly," Duminy said.

"But after a long and careful deliberation, I have decided to retire from first-class and Test-match cricket with immediate effect."

"I have thoroughly enjoyed the privilege and opportunity to represent my country in 46 Tests and the Cape Cobras in 108 first-class matches over the last 16 years."

Duminy has been one of the senior players in the Proteas Test squad in recent times after making his debut back in 2008 against Australia.

The maiden series Down Under was the stage for Duminy’s career highlights, with the classy left-hander striking an unbeaten half-century on debut at the Waca in Perth before following it up with a magical 166 in the second Test at the MCG.

Duminy will continue to play ODI and T20 cricket for the Cobras and Proteas, while he will also lead the Cape Town Knight Riders in the inaugural T20 Global League this season.

Duminy’s last Test was the series opener against England at Lord’s earlier this year, when the Proteas were defeated by 211 runs.