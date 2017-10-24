Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis to be fit for Boxing Day Test

Du Plessis will miss the two-match Twenty20 International series with Bangladesh starting on Thursday. JP Duminy will captain the side in his absence.

Reuters| Last Updated: Oct 24, 2017, 20:47 PM IST
Comments |
South Africa captain Faf du Plessis to be fit for Boxing Day Test
Courtesy: Reuters

Cape Town: South Africa captain Faf du Plessis is expected to be fit for the inaugural four-day Test against Zimbabwe in late December, Cricket South Africa said on Tuesday.

Du Plessis will sit out the next six weeks with a lower back injury sustained while batting against Bangladesh in the third one-day international on Sunday but should be ready for the historic Boxing Day Test against Zimbabwe.

"Faf consulted with our team of specialists in Cape Town on Monday. Further investigations and assessment have confirmed an acute lumbar disc injury," South Africa team manager Mohammed Moosajee said in a statement.

"He will require a period of rest and rehabilitation for the next six weeks. We anticipate him to be ready for the test match against Zimbabwe in December."

Du Plessis will miss the two-match Twenty20 International series with Bangladesh starting on Thursday. JP Duminy will captain the side in his absence.

Tags:
South Africa vs ZimbabweFaf du PlessisCricket South AfricaBoxing Day TestJP Duminycricket news
Next
Story

Focus on coaching young cricketers to be better human beings: Rahul Dravid

Trending