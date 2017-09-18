South Africa-India New Year's Test likely from January 5 onwards

New Delhi: Yes, there won't be a Boxing Day Test match for India, nor on the day following New Year's. But most likely, and if reports claiming it to be are true then India will kick off the most anticipated tour of South Africa from January 5 or 6 onwards at Cape Town – such has been reported by ESPN Cricinfo. Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) haven't finalised with the dates yet, but will, in a few days more

As per Newlands tradition, the New Year's Test match starts off from January 4 onwards. And CSA has tried their luck out in convincing BCCI to confirm the date, in order to rope in maximum spectators. But BCCI didn't cater to their appeal, making a point that the touring Indian team would look for a small preparation period and play at least one warm-up match before starting off with the South Africa series. Well, Team India would be finishing off with the Sri Lanka home series on December 24, ergo the delay.

Well, what it seems that either of the cricket boards is failing to reach a decent conclusion regarding the match dates due to other fixtures lined up prior and after the India-South Africa series. For India, right after their series against the Proteas side, they would head back to Sri Lanka for a T20I tri-series and then prepare themselves for the IPL following which comes the England series. Rest, ergo, becomes a vital cog with respect to the players and that is what BCCI wants. They don't want to overburden the cricketers with an excessive workload which can lead to more and thereby prolonged injuries.

Now for the South Africa side, they have a Australia series lined up from March 1. Such has been their window space and above that missing out on a Boxing Day schedule will turn out to be a huge loss for CSA, for that's the holiday season.

Team India is slated to play four Tests, three ODIs and three T20s. But dates, they are yet to be officially confirmed by the either boards. And for fans and analysts, they are all eagerly waiting to see whether the Men in Blue can actually continue with their winning spree on a challenging South African track. Last time when India had visited the African nation, it was 2013 and the visitors were outclassed in both Tests and ODIs.