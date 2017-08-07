close
South Africa need AB de Villiers back in Test team: Shaun Pollock

South Africa have not been good with the bat during the ongoing tour to England. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 7, 2017 - 19:09
South Africa need AB de Villiers back in Test team: Shaun Pollock

New Delhi: Shaun Pollock believes that South Africa must persuade their talisman AB de Villiers to return to the Test match set up. The 33-year-old dasher has not played a Test match since January last year. South Africa have not been good with the bat during the ongoing tour to England. Eventually they are on the back foot in both the series as well as the final Test match which is currently on.

Speaking to Australian website Cricket.com.au, Pollock said, "They have been disappointing, even the form players have shown little bits and pieces of what they're capable of, but no one really has gone and gotten big scores consistently."

He further said, "Hashim Amla has been okay by his standards, Dean Elgar's got a hundred, Temba Bavuma has been solid without going on to three figures and Faf has shown glimpses. Quinton de Kock hasn't been at his best, while the struggles of Heino Kuhn have been well documented."

He also added, "But I definitely think they've got to go down the route of trying to convince AB de Villiers, even if it is just for six months for those two big tours, that he needs to make himself available."

TAGS

South AfricaAB de VilliersShaun Pollock

