हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tabraiz Shamsi

South Africa’s Tabraiz Shamsi leaves Sri Lanka tour

South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi has left the tour of Sri Lanka for unspecified family reasons, officials said on Monday.

South Africa’s Tabraiz Shamsi leaves Sri Lanka tour
Twitter/@shamsi90

COLOMBO: South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi has left the tour of Sri Lanka for unspecified family reasons, officials said on Monday.

No decision has been made on a return date and no replacement has been named ahead of the second test in Colombo starting on Friday.

Shamsi, playing in his second test, returned match figures of four for 128 in the first game in Galle, where Sri Lanka routed South Africa by 278 runs inside three days.

The tourists have two other specialist spinners on the tour in left-armer Keshav Maharaj and uncapped leg-spinner Shaun von Berg.

South Africa also play five one-day internationals and a single Twenty20 match in Sri Lanka. Shamsi was included in the squads for both formats.

Tags:
Tabraiz ShamsiCricketSri Lanka vs South Africa

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close